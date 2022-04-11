Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye condemns killing of Palestinian woman by Israeli forces

Palestinian women comfort the mother of Ghada Sbatein, who died from her wounds after being shot by Israeli soldiers, during her funeral in Husan village west of Bethlehem city in the occupied West Bank, on April 10, 2022 [HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images]
Turkiye, on Monday, condemned the killing of a Palestinian woman by Israeli security forces, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"We strongly condemn that a civilian Palestinian woman, Ghada Ibrahim Sbatein, although she posed no threat to them, was shot to death without any warning by the Israeli security forces, in the town of Husan in Bethlehem, in the West Bank," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We call on the Israeli authorities to investigate the incident impartially and thoroughly, bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible, and take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such inhumane actions," the statement said.

"We wish Allah's mercy to the deceased and extend our condolences to her family and relatives," it added.

