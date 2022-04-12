PA calls for 'sanctions' on apartheid state of Israel

The Palestinian Authority has called for the international community "to impose sanctions" on the apartheid state of Israel in a bid to stop its crimes against the people of occupied Palestine, Al-Watan Voice has reported.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the PA expressed its wish for the countries which claim to defend democracy and human rights to be "courageous" and move from condemnation of Israeli crimes to the imposition of sanctions. The authority also called for the International Criminal Court to break its silence and start investigating the crimes of the Israeli occupation government and its illegal settlers against the Palestinians.

According to the ministry, the PA condemned the Israeli killing of two Palestinian women, a boy and young man in the occupied West Bank on Sunday. One of the dead women was a mother of five children.

Israel's crimes in the occupied West Bank "reveal the depth of its fascism, racism and incitement to kill" the Palestinians, said the PA. "The occupation state views the Palestinians as legitimate targets in its alleged war on terror, while it protects the real terrorists, who are the settlers who carry out daily crimes against the Palestinians."

READ: Palestinian policeman tries to attack illegal Israeli settlement