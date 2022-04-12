Palestinian policeman tries to attack illegal Israeli settlement

An Israeli security guard stopped a Palestinian policeman from attacking an illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Anadolu has reported an Israeli TV as saying.

"The Palestinian policeman arrived at the settlement in a stolen car and aimed his gun at the security guard, who prevented him from entering the settlement," explained the TV report. "Then, the policeman fired in the air before being arrested by the Palestinian security services. He acknowledged that he had intended to carry out a gun attack. Investigators are trying to find out if he is linked to the Islamic Jihad movement."

The Palestinian Authority said that it understood the danger of this act and disowned it. "This policeman does not represent the PA," it insisted.

Since 2010, added Anadolu, officers from the Palestinian security services have attempted to carry out attacks on Israelis six times. The last such attempt happened two years ago.

