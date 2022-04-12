Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkiye has an important role in the Balkan region, Albanian PM says

April 12, 2022
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama (L) are seen after agreement signing ceremony between two countries following inter-committee meetings at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on January 6, 2021. [Mustafa Kamacı - Anadolu Agency]
Turkiye plays a critical security role for all of Europe, Albania's Prime Minister, Edi Rama said, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Rama said Turkiye is not a "third actor", but a strategic partner of Albania, during a joint press conference with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

"Especially with the defence industry, Turkiye plays a big role in the region," he said.

German Chancellor Scholz also said the integration of the Western Balkans with the EU is very important and Turkey also plays an important role in this integration.

Last January, Turkiye and Albania signed a defence deal.

Albania is the first Balkan country which purchased an anti-drone system from Turkiye.

