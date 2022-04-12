Turkiye has an important role in the Balkan region, Albanian PM says

Turkiye plays a critical security role for all of Europe, Albania's Prime Minister, Edi Rama said, and Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Rama said Turkiye is not a "third actor", but a strategic partner of Albania, during a joint press conference with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

"Especially with the defence industry, Turkiye plays a big role in the region," he said.

German Chancellor Scholz also said the integration of the Western Balkans with the EU is very important and Turkey also plays an important role in this integration.

Last January, Turkiye and Albania signed a defence deal.

Albania is the first Balkan country which purchased an anti-drone system from Turkiye.

