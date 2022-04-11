Portuguese / Spanish / English

Erdogan says Turkey ready to expand energy cooperation with Austria

April 11, 2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the opening ceremony of the National Palaces Museum of Islamic Civilizations in Istanbul, Turkiye on 8 April 2022. [Mustafa Kamacı - Anadolu Agency]
Turkey is ready to cooperate with Austria on the issue of energy supplies getting to Europe. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer of the "strategic importance" of this on Sunday when they discussed bilateral ties and regional developments, including the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, Erdogan added that his government is doing all it can for peace between Moscow and Kyiv.

The Turkish leader welcomed the recent increase in high-level contacts with Austria. He said that consideration of the well-being of the Turkish community in Austria will lead further to a positive relationship between the two countries.

Regarding Turkey's relations with the EU, Erdogan said that Ankara expects the bloc to revive the existing mechanisms, open new chapters and update the customs union agreement without delay.

