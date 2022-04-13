Sudan authorities called upon to end political crisis

The UN, African Union (AU) and Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) called on Tuesday for the Sudanese authorities to end the political crisis gripping the country, it has been reported.

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the three asked the Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, to adopt measures which will create a suitable atmosphere for a serious dialogue to end the crisis.

The call was made during a meeting of delegations representing each of the three parties with Al-Burhan. Those involved included the head of the UN Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan, Volker Perthes; the AU Special Envoy to Sudan, Mohamed El-Hacen Ould Lebatt; and IGAD representative Ismail Wais.

READ: Sudan bans gatherings in Khartoum

"The tripartite group seeks, through its efforts, to build a political consensus based on the widest range of consultation among the Sudanese people," explained spokesman Mohamed Belaish.

The spokesman noted that the solution to the crisis in Sudan should be based on such a consensus and a gradual approach to deal with four basic issues: constitutional arrangements; standards for selecting the head and members of the technocrat government; a work programme addressing the basic and urgent needs of the citizens; and a timetable for holding free and fair elections.

Following the meeting, Al-Burhan reiterated his belief that the Sudanese crisis can only be resolved through internal dialogue.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis ever since he declared a state of emergency on 25 October last year and dissolved the Sovereign Council and government. Since then, the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and other cities have witnessed regular protests demanding a return to civilian rule.