Greece violated human rights by prohibiting a Turkish academic entering country, report says

The Greek Government violated the human rights of a Turkish academic by not allowing him to enter the country on Saturday, Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah has reported.

According to the paper, academic Murat Derin, who is writing a book on the Friendship, Equality and Peace Party (DEB), was prohibited from entering Greece to carry out research at the Ipsala-Kipi border gate.

Derin is working at Trakya University and is on the board of management of the Rumelia Balkan Strategic Studies Centre.

"European Union member Greece has subjected me to such a treatment without any criminal investigation," Derin said, highlighting that that case will not cause him to give up on his research.

Turkey has long decried Greek violations of the rights of its Muslim and Turkish minorities, from closing mosques and shutting down schools to not letting Muslim Turks elect their own religious leaders.

Last September, Turkey urged Greece to end pressure against elected muftis in Western Thrace.

