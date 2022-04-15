Islamic-Christian Committee calls for mobilisation to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Islamic-Christian Committee in Support of Jerusalem and its Sanctuaries have called on Palestinians everywhere to march to Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday and to repel any attempt by Israeli extremist settlers to storm the mosque and implement their aggressive scheme to desecrate and violate its sanctity.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Committee warned the Israeli authorities that any attempt by settlers to storm the mosque would lead to a large-scale and unprecedented eruption of the situation on the ground for which the Israeli occupation would bear its serious consequences.

The Committee emphasised that the Palestinians are determined to defend their sanctities, whatever the consequences.

The Committee condemned the campaign of extrajudicial killings carried out by the Israeli army in the West Bank. They stressed that this brutal and violent escalation will not succeed in suppressing the resolve of the Palestinian people to defend their land and sanctuaries.

The Committee explained in its statement that freeing the hand of the Israeli occupation army and settlers to commit war crimes such as extrajudicial killings, repression, abuse, arrests and desecration of holy sites confirms once again the aggressive and brutal nature of the "Israeli occupation" that practices state terrorism in all its forms.

READ: Muslim scholars raise alert over planned Israeli desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque