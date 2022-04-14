Muslim scholars raise alert over planned Israeli desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Scholars representing over 40 Muslim organisations and groups from around the world yesterday warned against the potential Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Anadolu reported.

A statement read by Professor Wasfi Ashour Abu Zaid in Istanbul said: "Israeli occupation forces and Jewish settlers have been preparing to raid Al-Aqsa Mosque and perform their religious rituals, including slaughtering sacrifices inside Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Jewish Passover which starts on 15 April."

"These planned raids aim to reinforce a false myth that Al-Aqsa Mosque is a Zionist place and subject to the Zionist plans."

The Muslim scholars reiterated that Al-Aqsa Mosque, including all of its over ground and underground facilities and walls "is a holy place exclusive to Muslims."

This, they said, means that "any aggression on any part of it is an aggression on Muslims' third holiest place on earth, forcing the whole Muslim Ummah to move for its protection."

The Muslim Scholars called for the Organisation of the Islamic Countries (OIC) and all the Awqaf Ministries across the Arab world to "urgently move at all levels and work with official international bodies to stop the systematic Israeli crimes and stop the desecrations."

In their statement, the Muslim Scholars urged preachers across the Muslim world to do their best to encourage people around the world to stand up against the Zionist occupation and its aggression.

Adverts seen online have called on Jews to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque and offer animal sacrifices. "Join the attempts to make the Passover sacrifice and receive a financial reward!" the poster says.

"Arrested? NIS 400. Arrested with a goat/lamb? NIS 800. Managed to sacrifice? NIS 10,000," the post from a social media account by a Jewish group calling itself Returning to the Mount read.