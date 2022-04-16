Latest News
PA refutes Israel FM's remarks on freedom of worship in Jerusalem
OIC condemns Israel's attack on Al-Aqsa worshippers
Kuwait charity launches Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque relief campaign
Israel forces attack journalist to prevent disclosing Al-Aqsa Mosque violations
Egypt: BDS condemns hosting Israel music festival in Sinai
Hamas chief briefs Arab League, Iran, Kuwait on Jerusalem situation
Gantz: 'Palestinians should have separate political, not geographical, entity'
IAEA completes installation of surveillance cameras in Iran's Natanz
Islamic-Christian Committee calls for mobilisation to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque
Tunisia judiciary clears Ennahda of receiving foreign electoral funding
Official: Tunisia to raise fuel prices by 30% until end of 2022
Russia blocks 4 Egypt-bound corn-loaded ships
Quds Force commander: Iran will confront Israel 'wherever it feels necessary'
Arab MK says Israeli government is weak but will not collapse
Ohio USG passes resolution calling on university to divest from two companies with Israel business ties
