Christian leader in Jerusalem: We'll die in defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Christians alongside Muslim Palestinians will die in defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and will never hand over its keys to the Israeli occupation, head of the World Popular Organisation for Jerusalem Justice and Peace, Father Manuel Musallam, said yesterday.

Musallam's remarks came after adverts appeared online calling on extremist Jewish groups to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Passover holiday, which begins tomorrow, and sacrifice animals in its courtyards. Financial rewards have been offered to those who are able to carry out a sacrifice.

"We will die strong with our heads up around Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City," he vowed. "We will never hand over the keys of these holy sites at any price."

Musallam stressed that carrying out the alleged Jewish holy sacrifices inside Al-Aqsa Mosque "proves that the Zionists are manoeuvring to occupy the mosque, destroy it and build their alleged temple in its place."

He warned that "remaining silent at this moment wastes our right to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque in the future."

"Al Aqsa Mosque is the seam line between seriousness and unseriousness."

The senior Christian figure in Palestine said that Christians will defend Al-Aqsa Mosque and Muslims will defend the Church of Holy Sepulchre. "All of us belong to the same nation and same culture," he said.

"Al-Aqsa is calling on you and its eyes are weeping," he said, "so do not fail it."

