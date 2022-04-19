Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas slams closure of Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

April 19, 2022 at 2:38 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
HEBRON, WEST BANK - FEBRUARY 26: Excavations works around and under Ibrahimi Mosque continue on the 28th anniversary of the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre, in Hebron, West Bank on February 22, 2022. On Feb. 25, 1994, during dawn prayer, hundreds of Palestinians were attacked by mass shootings and bombings at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron. The attack left 29 worshippers killed and dozens others wounded. ( Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency )
Excavations works around and under Ibrahimi Mosque continue on the 28th anniversary of the Ibrahimi Mosque massacre, in Hebron, West Bank on February 22, 2022 [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
 April 19, 2022 at 2:38 pm

Hamas yesterday slammed Israeli occupation authorities' decision to close the Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim worshippers for two days to hold a concert on the occasion of the Jewish Passover holiday.

"This is a serious violation of our sanctities and a provocation to Muslims," Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas told Safa that it appreciated the "heroic role our people in Hebron play in confronting the Israeli settlers' aggression."

"We call on our people throughout the West Bank to gather to prevent the tampering of the occupation and its violations that extend from Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Ibrahimi Mosque, in defence of our sanctities, our identity, and our civilisational and religious heritage in blessed Palestine," the statement added.

READ: Israel arresting Arabs citizens over solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments