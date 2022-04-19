Hamas slams closure of Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron

Hamas yesterday slammed Israeli occupation authorities' decision to close the Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim worshippers for two days to hold a concert on the occasion of the Jewish Passover holiday.

"This is a serious violation of our sanctities and a provocation to Muslims," Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas told Safa that it appreciated the "heroic role our people in Hebron play in confronting the Israeli settlers' aggression."

"We call on our people throughout the West Bank to gather to prevent the tampering of the occupation and its violations that extend from Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Ibrahimi Mosque, in defence of our sanctities, our identity, and our civilisational and religious heritage in blessed Palestine," the statement added.

