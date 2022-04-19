Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel arresting Arabs citizens over solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque

JERUSALEM - APRIL 17: Israeli police, who entered the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the East Jerusalem after the morning prayer, intervene against the Palestinians waiting in front of the Masjid al-Qiblatain, on April 17, 2022 in Jerusalem. Israeli police raided after the morning prayer to remove the Palestinians waiting at Al-Aqsa Mosque. ( Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency )
Israeli occupation forces have arrested 31 Palestinian citizens of Israel after they expressed solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque, which came under attack by occupation forces over the weekend, Arab48 reported yesterday.

According to the news site, Israeli forces arrested 22 Palestinians in the city of Nazareth, including ten over their participation in an event organised on Saturday in defence of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Two minors were also arrested for allegedly throwing stones at Israeli vehicles in the Arab-Israeli town of Umm Al-Fahm. Seven other Palestinians were arrested in the area, including three children, after they took part in an event in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli authorities are afraid that the occupation forces' attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque might trigger a widescale escalation that would provoke Palestinian citizens of Israel to stand up against the occupation in a manner similar to that which took place in May last year.

At least 150 Palestinian worshippers were wounded and over 400 others were arrested in Israeli aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday.

Israeli attack on Al-Aqsa is an insult to Muslims worldwide

