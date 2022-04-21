Hamas calls Israeli attempts to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque 'provocative'

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement insisted yesterday that Israeli attempts to impose spatial and temporal divisions on Al-Aqsa Mosque are "provocative" and unacceptable. Regular incursions by illegal Jewish settlers at the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa are a part of planned attempts to divide the Islamic holy sites, Hamas told the media.

"We, along with our people, will do our best to protect the Islamic and Arabic identity of Al-Aqsa Mosque," said the movement. It warned the Israeli occupation authorities that they must take "full responsibility for provocative and dangerous measures" such as the sponsoring of settler aggression at the holy site.

Hamas called for Palestinians to gather and stay at Al-Aqsa to protect the integrity of the mosque and undermine the "dirty" Israeli plans. It also called for Arabs and Muslims around the world to increase their support and solidarity for the Palestinian people, especially those who protect Al-Aqsa Mosque on their behalf.

"It is time for the international community to end its double standards when dealing with the Palestinian people and their legitimate cause," added the resistance movement. "The crimes of the Israeli occupation must be reined in. Allowing Israel to act with impunity must stop."

Since the start of the Jewish Passover holiday last Friday, Jewish Israeli settlers, protected by the Israeli occupation forces, have been raiding Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis. The mosque and its compound is the third holiest place in Islam.

