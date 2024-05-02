Kuwait foils plot to attack US bases

The Kuwaiti authorities announced yesterday the arrest of a citizen accused of planning a terrorist attack against US military personnel stationed in the Gulf state.

According to the Arab Times, the General Prosecution disclosed that the suspect faces charges of affiliating with a banned organisation and conspiring to conduct terrorist acts within the country. Investigations revealed that the individual and several accomplices engaged in disseminating propaganda for the banned group on social media and had acquired knowledge about making explosive devices.

The plotters reportedly aimed to bomb US army barracks, with the primary suspect also inciting others to learn explosive device-making techniques. During interrogations, the accused confessed to the charges. The authorities have also detained other suspects linked to the case.

On 25 January, the authorities in Kuwait thwarted another terrorist plot and arrested three Tunisian nationals working in the country. The suspects were identified as members of Daesh, and were allegedly planning attacks against Shia places of worship. At the time it was reported that they had confessed after interrogation to their connections with Daesh leaders based in Libya, Syria and Iraq through the Telegram app.

Kuwait hosts several US military bases, which are critical for American military logistics and operations in the region. On 26 June, 2015, a suicide bomber targeted the Imam Sadiq Mosque in Kuwait City during Friday prayers. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by Daesh and resulted in the deaths of 27 individuals; more than 200 others were wounded, making it one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Kuwait’s history.

