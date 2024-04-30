Third Kuwait medical delegation heads to Gaza

The third Kuwaiti medical team has set off for Gaza to support doctors on the ground.

Deputy Director General of the Kuwaiti Relief Society, Omar Al-Thuwaini, said: “For the third time, our relief medical team is heading to Gaza to perform surgical operations and implement charitable projects.”

Al-Thuwaini added in a video that the team consists of 17 volunteers, including 14 doctors, who will support the medical sector in Gaza.

On 7 March, a medical delegation from the Kuwait Red Crescent Society entered Gaza, the first of its kind since the outbreak of the Israeli war on the Strip on 7 October.

This was followed on 1 April, by a Kuwaiti medical delegation consisting of 11 doctors and medical consultants who provided assistance to the medical teams in the Gaza European Hospital and the Kuwait Specialised Hospital for a week.

Al-Thuwaini has previously stressed the importance of the presence of foreign medical teams to support the Palestinian health system in Gaza which suffers from an acute shortage of personnel and basic supplies as a result of the Israeli siege.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the death toll from the Israeli aggression had risen to 34,488 victims and 77,643 wounded.

