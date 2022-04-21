Portuguese / Spanish / English

Raiding Al-Aqsa will not change its Islamic character: Hamas official

April 21, 2022 at 3:22 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
JERUSALEM - APRIL 17: Israeli police, who entered the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the East Jerusalem after the morning prayer, intervene against the Palestinians waiting in front of the Masjid al-Qiblatain, on April 17, 2022 in Jerusalem. Israeli police raided after the morning prayer to remove the Palestinians waiting at Al-Aqsa Mosque. ( Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency )
Israeli settlers' incursions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound "won't change its Islamic character," said Hamas' Political Chief on Thursday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, Ismail Haniyeh said recent events at Al-Aqsa Mosque will "shorten the (Israeli) occupier existence and that they will eventually be expelled from the Palestinian lands."

He added that the Israeli occupiers' labour from the delusion that they can change the Islamic status of Al-Aqsa Mosque by occupying it.

He warned that, just as Palestinians thwarted an Israeli flag march planned by Israeli radicals on Wednesday, they will, likewise, thwart intrusions at the Mosque compound.

He stressed: "We are still at the beginning of the battle."

Over 150 Palestinians injured as Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]

Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank.

Daily settler incursions at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound to celebrate the week-long Jewish Passover holiday have further inflamed the situation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognised by the international community.

