Report: Iran sent Israel images, maps of Israeli nuclear weapons stores

Iran has sent Israel "photos and maps of Israeli nuclear weapons stores" through a European mediator, an Iranian source said.

Al Jazeera quoted an unnamed source as saying: "Tehran had sent to Israel, through a European country, photos and maps of the Israeli nuclear weapons stores," adding that "most of the pictures are terrestrial and not satellite."

He pointed out that Tehran confirmed that it would target the stores and facilities if Israel decided to ignite a war with Iran, adding that Israel has previously changed the locations of its strategic warehouses, but the file sent by Tehran included the locations of the new stores.

On Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned that his country's armed forces would "firmly" confront any move by Israel targeting the Iranian Republic.

"The Zionist entity must know if it seeks to normalise relations with the countries of the region, because our armed forces monitor every movement by it and in the event of taking any action against our people, our armed forces will target the centre of the Zionist entity, and disturb them," he said.

Israeli media reported on Wednesday that while the negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and international powers have stalled, Israel is seeking to urge the White House to refrain from removing the Iranian Revolutionary Guard from its terror list.

