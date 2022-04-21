Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran announces arrest of suspected Mossad spies

A picture taken on November 10, 2019, shows an Iranian flag in Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, during an official ceremony to kick-start works on a second reactor at the facility. - [ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images]
Iranian flag [ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images]
Iranian authorities announced the arrest of three individuals suspected of being agents of the Israeli intelligence agency – Mossad, according to reports by Iran's Fars news agency today.

The Iranian intelligence agencies stated that three suspects were arrested in the city of Zahedan, in the southern part of the country.

It was reported that the three individuals had sent secret documents to the Israeli intelligence.

The Fars news report did not specify the nationality of the three individuals, but they are likely to be Iranian citizens.

There have been many reports over the years about the arrest or execution of Iranian citizens who allegedly worked for the Mossad or the CIA.

The Iranian claims usually cannot be independently investigated, as the arrests and trials are usually kept confidential.

