Quds Force commander: Iran will confront Israel 'wherever it feels necessary'

Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic will confront Israel "wherever it feels necessary," the semi-official Nour News Agency reported.

"Wherever we identify a Zionist threat, we will harshly confront them. They are too small to confront us," said Qaani, whose unit is in control of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations, according to Reuters.

Qaani vowed to provide support to any group fighting the "Zionist regime."

He said that Israel is now afraid of the resistance heroes in Lebanon and avoid them.

