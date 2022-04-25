Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel detains 3 Palestinian fishermen off Gaza coast

April 25, 2022 at 3:06 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Gazan fishermen sail to the sea at the Port of Gaza on 5 January 2021 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
Gazan fishermen sail to the sea at the Port of Gaza on 5 January 2021 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
 April 25, 2022 at 3:06 pm

Three Palestinian fishermen were detained by Israeli naval forces off the coast of the blockaded Gaza Strip on Monday, according to a local NGO and Anadolu News Agency reports.

Zakaria Baker of the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAEC) in Gaza said the three fishermen were taken into custody while fishing off the coast of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip.

The fishermen's boat was seized by the Israeli Navy and tugged to the Ashdod port, Baker told Anadolu Agency.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

About 4,000 Palestinians work in the fishing sector in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture.

Palestinian fishermen often suffer from multiple Israeli violations, including attempting to sink Palestinian boats in the sea, firing at them, as well as narrowing the fishing area for long periods.

READ: Israel occupation forces open fire at farmers, fisherman in Gaza

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments