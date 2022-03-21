Israel occupation forces open fire at farmers, fisherman in Gaza

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at Palestinian farmers and shepherds in the central and southern parts of the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to a Wafa correspondent, Palestinian farmers were forced to leave after Israeli soldiers fired several live rounds and gas bombs at areas near the Israel-Gaza fence. The towns of Khuzaa and Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip, were hit along with lands east of Wadi Al-Salqa, southeast of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the Israeli navy opened fire at fishing boats sailing in the southwest shores of the Gaza Strip forcing them to return to the harbour to avoid being hit. The profession has been deemed dangerous by rights organisations due to Israel's harassment of fishermen at sea.

READ: Fish farming to meet Gaza's consumption needs

No one was hurt in the attacks, reported Wafa news agency.

The attacks are part of frequent Israeli violations against the Palestinians workers in the besieged and impoverished Gaza Strip, and resulted in dozens of casualties and fatalities, in addition to severe property damage and the confiscation of boats after abducting the fishermen.

Under the 1993 Oslo Accords, Palestinian fishermen are permitted to fish up to 20 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza, but Israel continuously reduces the fishing area, often limiting it to between three to six nautical miles as part of its blockade on Gaza.