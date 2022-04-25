Kuwait envoy survives gun attack in Washington

A Kuwaiti diplomat in Washington has survived a gun attack in the US capital, Al-Rai newspaper has reported. Mohammad Al-Omairi's vehicle was hit by 14 bullets.

Kuwaiti diplomat Mohammad Al-Omairi's son explains the events in which his father's vehicle was caught in a shooting outside his school in Washington. Omairi and his children were not harmed in the incident. pic.twitter.com/1YFCDCYoNJ — KUWAIT TIMES (@kuwaittimesnews) April 24, 2022

The envoy was reportedly waiting in his car outside his children's school at the time of the attack. He escaped unharmed.

It has not yet been confirmed if the attack was an assassination attempt or whether Omairi was an innocent bystander at the scene of the shooting.

In a similar incident recently, the US authorities said that a gunman opened fire at random targets from a sniper's nest on the upper floor of an apartment building near an elite prep school in Washington. The gunman wounded four people before taking his own life.

