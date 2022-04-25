Portuguese / Spanish / English

Kuwait envoy survives gun attack in Washington

April 25, 2022 at 3:24 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Kuwait, Middle East, News, US
Flag of the United States flies in front of the US Capitol in Washington DC on 29 September 2021 [Yasin Öztürk/Anadolu Agency]
A Kuwaiti diplomat in Washington has survived a gun attack in the US capital, Al-Rai newspaper has reported. Mohammad Al-Omairi's vehicle was hit by 14 bullets.

The envoy was reportedly waiting in his car outside his children's school at the time of the attack. He escaped unharmed.

It has not yet been confirmed if the attack was an assassination attempt or whether Omairi was an innocent bystander at the scene of the shooting.

In a similar incident recently, the US authorities said that a gunman opened fire at random targets from a sniper's nest on the upper floor of an apartment building near an elite prep school in Washington. The gunman wounded four people before taking his own life.

