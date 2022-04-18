Kuwait NGOs call for international efforts to stop Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

In a joint statement, 36 Kuwaiti NGOs expressed on Sunday their support for Al-Aqsa Mosque and called for international intervention to stop the ongoing Israeli attacks.

The Kuwaiti NGOs condemned the Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque and their attacks on worshippers. They praised the "honourable and persistent" stance of the Kuwaiti authorities towards the Palestinian issue.

According to the statement, the NGOs described the Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque as "black terror aimed at scaring the humanity."

"We strongly condemn the Israeli raids and desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque, attacking the worshipers and arresting hundreds of them during the blessed month of Ramadan in front of the whole world," the statement read.

It also accused the Israeli occupation of attempting to "eliminate the Palestinian existence and Islamic identity of the holy city."

The NGOs called for "urgent international action against the barbaric Zionist attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque."

