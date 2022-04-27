Calls for Egypt to stop politically motivated executions

The Adalah Centre for Rights and Freedoms has launched a human campaign calling on the Egyptian authorities to halt the issuance and implementation of executions of those held on political grounds.

The rights group said the death sentences recently issued and the executions that preceded them have been handed out as a form of "political revenge", and as a result of trying to achieve justice through fair trials.

"The death penalty in Egypt has become the manipulative regime's way of responding to all political opponents," it said.

"Everyone who had followed the trials that led to executions in Egypt described them as trials that lacked the minimum standards and guarantees of fair trials, and all concerned international bodies condemned the judicial practices that took place in those trials," it added.

It stressed that "the right to life is an inherent right of every person and not a gift or favour from regimes and governments."

