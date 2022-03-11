Egypt executes 7 political prisoners, rights group says

The We Record human rights organisation revealed that it had documented the execution of seven Egyptian citizens over the past few days, noting that this is the first incident of executions in a politically motivated case since the start of the year.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the organisation said that the executions of Abdullah Shukri Ibrahim Abdel-Maboud, Mahmoud Abdel-Tawab Morsi, Mahmoud Abdel-Hamid Al-Junaidi and Ahmed Salama Ali Ashmawi took place on Tuesday. All of which were "politically motivated and lacked standards of justice," We Record added.

Three of the bodies have been released, it explained, however the body of Abdullah Shukri Ibrahim was detained.

The Egyptian Court of Cassation upheld the guilty verdict against the detainees, on charges of "joining a terrorist group established in violation of the provisions of the law and the constitution, possessing weapons and explosives, carrying out a number of terrorist operations, and assassinating an officer and seven policemen from the Helwan Police Department in the Egyptian capital [Cairo], carrying out terrorist operations in the Munib area [Giza governorate], and the armed robbery of the Helwan post office."

In addition to this, yesterday it posted on Twitter that Bilal Ibrahim Sobhi Farhat, Mohamed Hassan Ezzedine Mohamed Hassan and Taj al-Din Mu'nis Muhammad Muhammad Hamida have also been executed. They were on trial in the case of the Giza Police Department, in which ten other detainees were executed on 3 October 2020.

Over the past years, Egyptian courts have sentenced thousands to death in what human rights organisations have said are measures taken in retaliation against opponents of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's military coup.

