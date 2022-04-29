Hamas delegation meets with Iran parliament speaker

A senior Hamas delegation yesterday met with Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, in the Iranian capital Tehran and discussed the latest developments in Palestine, Anadolu news agency reported.

A statement issued by Hamas said the delegation included members of the movement's political bureau, Khalil Al-Hayya, Osama Hamdan, and the movement's representative in Tehran, Khaled Qaddoumi.

"The two sides stressed the importance of the historical stage that the Palestinian cause is going through, and the need for the nation to unite under the banner of Jerusalem and to confront the nation's common enemy, which is the Zionist enemy," the statement said in reference to the occupation state of Israel.

The two sides also discussed "the legal and political means to prosecute the Zionist occupation for its crimes and violation of human rights, as well as ways to support the steadfastness of the Jerusalemites and the Palestinian people and to develop relations between the Palestinian and Iranian peoples."

The statement quoted Al-Hayya as saying that the Palestinian people have prevented Israel from implementing its "ominous plan" to evacuate the Al-Aqsa Mosque of worshippers, adding that Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque are the epitome of steadfastness and jihad and the axis of resistance.

For his part, the Iranian official stressed on the importance of the Palestinian legitimate right to resistance and the Islamic Republic's continued support of Palestine and its resistance.

"Iran sees the Palestinian issue as the first issue of the Islamic world, and support for Palestine is one of its most important priorities," he said.

Tensions have prevailed in occupied East Jerusalem since the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan – which began in early April – due to incursions by settlers and Israeli police forces into Al-Aqsa Mosque. Hundreds of Palestinians worshippers were rounded up by occupation forces and detained while many others were injured as a result of the occupation's efforts to clear the area to allow right-wing Israelis to access it during the Passover Jewish holiday.