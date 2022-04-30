Tension between Egypt, Israel over Al-Aqsa Mosque

Egypt and Israel have been at odds over the "provocative" situation at Al-Aqsa Mosque, senior Palestinian sources told Rai Al-Youm on Friday.

The sources stated that Egypt had threatened Israel that it would stop its mediation between the Israeli occupation state and the Palestinian resistance.

The sources shared that the reason behind tension is the "provocative" situation in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli occupation authorities are allowing Israeli settlers to desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque, while the authorities carry out raids and attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem almost daily.

Over the last few days, the Egyptian intelligence services spoke with Israel on the telephone, conveying anger and attempting to calm the Israeli attacks in Jerusalem.

According to the sources, the Egyptians believe that the Israeli aggression and raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque will provoke Hamas into launching rockets toward Israel in response to the Israeli "provocations".

During the holy month of Ramadan, hundreds of Palestinian worshippers have been wounded in Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque.