Palestinians face danger reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque

Thousands of Palestinians have challenged the Israeli closure of the occupied city of Jerusalem, putting themselves in danger trying to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque.

During his stay inside the third holiest place for Muslims, a Quds Press reporter met with several Palestinians who faced dangerdue to the Israeli siege imposed on Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities announced easing measures for Palestinians from Israel, the West Bank and Gaza wanting to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan; however, this was not true.

On their way to Jerusalem, thousands of Palestinians were denied entry through Israeli checkpoints and crossings to the occupied city under false security claims, pushing them to seek alternative routes.

One of the Palestinians from the occupied West Bank told Quds Press that he, along with a group of youths, climbed the Separation Wall into the city using a rope to climb the 9-metre-high wall.

The Palestinian youth, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said he lost control while descending the wall as the rope twisted around his hand, causing severe injuries.

He said that he received treatment at one of the field clinics inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to Quds Press, the youth shared that he had no regrets about climbing the wall and wounding himself to reach Al-Aqsa Mosque to perform Friday prayer there.