Hamas: Palestinian resilience and resistance undermine Judaisation of Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement said yesterday that the resilience of the Palestinian worshippers and the strength of Palestinian resistance are undermining Israel's plans for the Judaisation of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

"What happened at Al-Aqsa Mosque was a new victory for the Palestinian people, as happened in the Sword of Jerusalem battle," senior Hamas official Dr Mousa Abu Marzook told Al-Aqsa TV. Sword of Jerusalem is the name given by the Palestinians to their response to the Israeli military offensive against the Gaza Strip that took place between 11 and 21 May last year.

"Following the Sword of Jerusalem, the Palestinian resistance succeeded in imposing its own equation," he added. "Gaza has become a symbol for the whole Muslim Ummah."

The Hamas official pointed out that the Palestinian resistance at Al-Aqsa Mosque reflected a great but little discussed fact: Muslim and Christian Palestinians were united in their defence of Islamic and Christian holy sites against Israeli aggression.

"No one can divide the Palestinians or prevent any group of them from involvement in the resistance against the Israeli occupation," insisted Abu Marzook. "And occupied Jerusalem is the pivot of the struggle with the Israeli occupation, the end of which will be its liberation from the yoke of Zionism."

