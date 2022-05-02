Israel forces injure 3 Palestinians in West Bank

At least three Palestinians were injured on Monday in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, according to local health sources, reports Anadolu Agency.

Israeli soldiers raided a town in the west of Ramallah and detained one Palestinian, witnesses said, adding that the soldiers used live and rubber-coated bullets against the Palestinians who were reacting to the raid.

According to the health sources, three Palestinians were injured by live bullets and were rushed to the hospital.

READ: 5 Palestinians injured as Israeli forces raid West Bank refugee camp