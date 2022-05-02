Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel forces injure 3 Palestinians in West Bank

May 2, 2022 at 1:01 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli border police carry out security checks on Palestinians in the old city of the occupied West Bank town of Hebron, on May 02, 2022 [HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images]
At least three Palestinians were injured on Monday in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, according to local health sources, reports Anadolu Agency.

Israeli soldiers raided a town in the west of Ramallah and detained one Palestinian, witnesses said, adding that the soldiers used live and rubber-coated bullets against the Palestinians who were reacting to the raid.

According to the health sources, three Palestinians were injured by live bullets and were rushed to the hospital.

