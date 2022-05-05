Settlers invade Nablus and destroy hundreds of olive saplings in Al-Khader

On Thursday morning, settlers destroyed hundreds of olive saplings and agricultural crops in the town of Al-Khader, Bethlehem district, and dozens of settlers stormed the areas of Burqa and Al-Masoudiya, located in the Nablus district in the occupied West Bank.

The Mayor of Al-Khader Municipality, Ibrahim Moussa, stated that a group of Sde Boaz settlers had released a flock of sheep in a land located in the Ain Al-Ghweit area, west of the town, adjacent to the settlement, to graze on all 300 olive seedlings, in addition to the chickpea crop, on an area of 3.7 acres belonging to the citizen, Hisham Al-Barrel.

He stated that the settlers from the settlement of Sde Boaz escalated their arbitrary measures against farmers in the areas of Ain al-Qasis and Ain al-Ghweit. These measures include preventing farmers from reaching their lands, closing agricultural roads, beating them and releasing dogs on them.

In addition to this, settlers attacked citizens' vehicles near the town of Burqa.

The official in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas, said that settlers attacked the vehicles of citizens near the town of Burqa and the entrance to Al-Masoudiya, and the residents confronted them.

He stated that groups of settlers are gathering along the road between Tulkarm and Nablus, and the Ramallah-Nablus Road, in acts of arrogance and provocation against the citizens.

