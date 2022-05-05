Settlers storming Al-Aqsa cause a great danger to stability of the region, official says

Sheikh Kamal Al-Khatib, deputy head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, warned of the great dangers arising from the settlement groups' intention to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on the anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba and the establishment of the Israeli occupation state.

In an exclusive statement to Arabi21, Al-Khatib said: "It is the height of disrespect for the occupation police to announce that they will allow Jewish groups to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on the so-called Independence Day (the Nakba)."

"This is the height of disrespect because only a few days have passed since the end of the month of Ramadan, when things were about to reach the brink of an explosion in the entire region," noting that "these extremist religious groups are part of the Israeli parties that make up the current government that Naftali Bennett heads."

Al-Khatib cautioned that "the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque is an agenda that those who sit at the top of the current Israeli government believe in."

"We know that the Arab and Muslim people have deep love for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the heavy stick these people are being beat with by their dictatorships. There is a need for the voices of chivalry and protectiveness to be raised so that a strong message is directed at the Israeli establishment and the regimes that support the Israeli establishment through normalisation projects and secret relations with it," said Al-Khatib.

READ: Hundreds of Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa complex in Jerusalem