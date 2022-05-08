Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hundreds rally in Tunisia to support Saied's measures

May 8, 2022 at 2:55 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
Tunisian demonstrators chant slogans and wave their country's national flag in support of President Kais Saied, in the capital Tunis, on May 8, 2022. (Photo by FETHI BELAID / AFP) (Photo by FETHI BELAID/AFP via Getty Images)
Hundreds of supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied on Sunday demonstrated in the capital Tunis in a show of support for his "exceptional" measures, Anadolu Agency reported.

Supporters waved banners demanding Saied bring "corrupt" officials to accountability, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter on the ground.

"No dialogue, no election before accountability" read a banner waved by Saied's backers during the protest.

Sunday's rally was organized by the "25 July Movement," a group established to support last year's exceptional measures taken by the Tunisian president.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis since July 25, 2021, when Saied dismissed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority, in a move decried by opponents as a "coup." He later dissolved the parliament in March after lawmakers held a session to revoke his measures.

The North African country is also going through a severe economic crisis aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic amid the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine.

