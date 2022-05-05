Tunisia's ex-President warns against fighting among Tunisians

Former Tunisian President, Moncef Marzouki, on Thursday, warned against the danger of internal fighting among Tunisians as a result of Tunisian President Kais Saied's measures, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, he said Saied continues to disintegrate "the democratic modern Tunisian State" as he believes that a new world order will take place.

Marzouki said that, in light of calls by Saied's supporters to rally on 8 May and 15, he warned against fighting among the Tunisians.

"All this is happening because of one person (Tunisian President) and some mercenaries who are serving his continued catastrophe by setting a Constitution fit for illegitimate and inefficient man," Marzouki added.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis since 25 July, 2021, when Saied dismissed the government, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority, in a move decried by opponents as a "coup".

The North African country is also going through a severe economic crisis aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, amid the ongoing Russian war on Ukraine.