60% of Lebanese expats have voted

The percentage of Lebanese expats who voted in the parliamentary elections has reached 60 per cent, the Director of Expatriates at the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hadi Hashem, announced today.

He said that "the initial voter turnout is about 60 per cent around the world, which is a very good percentage."

He pointed out that "between 128,000 to 130,000 voters" cast their ballot, out of 225,114 registered voters abroad.

The second phase of the Lebanese expatriate voting began in 48 countries yesterday, while voting inside Lebanon will take place on 15 May.

On Friday, the first round of voting for citizens abroad took place in ten countries: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain and Syria.

Some 103 electoral lists comprising 718 candidates distributed over 15 electoral districts are competing in the elections to select 128 members of parliament.

Lebanon elections: Highest voter turnout in Iran