Lebanese expats vote in parliamentary elections

The first phase of Lebanon's parliamentary elections kicked off on Friday for expats, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the official Lebanese news agency, the voting has opened in 10 countries in the first phase, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Syria, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan and Iran.

The second phase for the voting abroad, scheduled on Sunday, will take place in around 48 other countries.

Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, said the voting by Lebanese expats is "a very important step". He hoped that the turnout will be as high as 70 per cent.

The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the election arrangements as "the largest logistical operation in Lebanon's modern history."

A total of 718 candidates are competing in the elections to gain a seat of the 128-member Parliament.

This is the second time in Lebanon's history that Lebanese expats will cast their votes. The first time was in 2018.

The election is taking place amid deep political and economic crises that hit Lebanon.

Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since late 2019, including massive currency depreciation, as well as fuel and medical shortages.