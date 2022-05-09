Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egyptian Revolutionary Council slams president for 'opening Sinai to Israeli tourists'

May 9, 2022 at 2:38 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Israel, Middle East, News
An Egyptian navy craft patrols as ships resume navigation in the Suez Canal, 30 March 2021 [TAREK WAJEH/AFP/Getty Images]
An Egyptian navy in the Suez Canal, 30 March 2021 [TAREK WAJEH/AFP/Getty Images]
 May 9, 2022 at 2:38 pm

The Egyptian Revolutionary Council (ERC) yesterday warned of an "escalation of terror attacks in Sinai Penensula."

ERC's remarks came after a recent militant attack which targeted a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal, leaving 11 soldiers dead.

"How many times have our soldiers been betrayed since the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi took office," ERC said on Twitter

The group slammed Al-Sisi's approach of "letting Zionists into Sinai without a visa, especially after the Rafah massacre, in which 300 worshippers were killed."

READ: Daesh claims responsibility for attack on Egypt army in Sinai

Categories
AfricaEgyptIsraelMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments