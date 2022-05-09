Egyptian Revolutionary Council slams president for 'opening Sinai to Israeli tourists'

The Egyptian Revolutionary Council (ERC) yesterday warned of an "escalation of terror attacks in Sinai Penensula."

ERC's remarks came after a recent militant attack which targeted a water pumping station east of the Suez Canal, leaving 11 soldiers dead.

"How many times have our soldiers been betrayed since the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi took office," ERC said on Twitter

The group slammed Al-Sisi's approach of "letting Zionists into Sinai without a visa, especially after the Rafah massacre, in which 300 worshippers were killed."

