Saudi Arabia names Lionel Messi as 'tourism ambassador'

May 10, 2022
Lionel Messi of Argentina is seen during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Group D match between Argentina and Iceland at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia on 16 June 2018 [Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency]
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khatib announced on Monday the appointment of Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina footballer Lionel Messi as the Kingdom's official "tourism ambassador".

"Today, I am pleased to welcome Lionel Messi to Saudi Arabia," wrote Ahmed Al-Khatib on Twitter. "We are excited for you to explore the treasure of the Red Sea, the Jeddah Season and our ancient history. This is not his first visit to the Kingdom and it will not be the last."

Messi, 34, has a strong friendship with Turki Al-Sheikh, the head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority. The footballer arrived in Jeddah on Monday accompanied by a group of friends. He transferred to Paris Saint-Germain Football Club from FC Barcelona last year.

