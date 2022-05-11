Israel will not accept reopening of US consulate in Jerusalem

Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar said yesterday that the Israeli government will not allow the reopening of the US Consulate in occupied East Jerusalem to offer services to Palestinians,Â SamaÂ news reported.

Sa'ar's remarks came following questions by reporters ahead of a potential visit by US President Joe Biden to Israel. Biden's administration hadÂ promised to reopen the consulateÂ which wasÂ closed by his predecessorÂ Donald Trump in 2019.

CNNÂ reported that Biden isÂ considering visitingÂ East Jerusalem during his visit to Israeli, but Sa'ar denied knowledge of this.

An Israeli official toldÂ CNNÂ on Monday that Biden might visit Al-MakassedÂ Hospital in Jerusalem, which offers medical services to Palestinians from occupied Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Previously, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali BennettÂ rejectedÂ the American plan to reopen the consulate. "The government under my leadership has repeatedly clarified its position that there is no place for a Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem."Â Bennett said.

