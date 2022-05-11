PA calls on EU to pressure Israel to stop its violations against Palestinians

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh yesterday called on the European Union (EU) to pressure Israel to stop its violations, displacement and expulsion plans against Palestinians, Wafa news agency reported.

His call came during a meeting in Brussels with the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, during which Shtayyeh briefed Borrell on the latest developments in Palestine, as well as the Israeli violations against the Palestinian people.

Shtayyeh also briefed Borrell on the situation in Jerusalem and the Israeli violations against it, in addition to settlers' repeated storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, urging the EU to pressure Israel to stop these measures.

He went on to highlight the importance of preserving the historical status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He called on the EU to pressure Israel to stop the displacement plans against the Palestinian people, the latest of which was the Israeli Supreme Court's rejection of the petition submitted by the residents of Masafer Yatta in southern Hebron, where

the occupation is planning to demolish 12 villages and Bedouin communities in South Hebron Hills, home to around 4,000 people.

The financial crisis the PA is experiencing was also discussed, this Shtayyeh said was a result of the decline in foreign aid and the ongoing Israeli deductions from Palestinian tax revenues.

