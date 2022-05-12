Israel does not rule out that it's to blame to Abu Akleh's death, report says  

An Israeli army investigation into the targeting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh has not ruled out holding members of the Israeli army's undercover Duvdevan Unit responsible for her death, Israeli newspaper Haaretz revealed.

The paper reported that a preliminary examination confirmed that members of Duvdevan Unit fired bullets in the Jenin camp towards the northern area, where Abu Akleh and the press teams were present.

Following these developments, Amos Harel, a military analyst for the newspaper, reported: "Wednesday evening saw feverish rounds of communication between Israel and the Palestinian Authority regarding whether the bullet removed from Abu Akleh's body would be turned over for examination in Israel."

According to the newspaper, the investigation showed that "the bullet, which struck her in the head, is 5.56 millimetres in diameter and was shot from an M16 rifle." The investigation also indicated that she was 150 metres away when she was targeted by the Duvdevan forces, who fired dozens of bullets towards the area where the press teams were.

In spite of this, "the information is insufficient to determine which side fired the bullet" as both the Israeli army and Palestinian armed factions in the West Bank use the same guns, according to the summary of the initial examination by the occupation army, the paper added.

The Israeli army claimed that during its military operation on the outskirts of Jenin refugee camp, hundreds of shots were fired at its soldiers, who responded to the source of fire, specifically towards a gunman who was on the roof of one of the houses.

In an effort by the occupation army to escape responsibility for the involvement of its members and soldiers in the assassination of Abu Akleh, it claimed in its preliminary examination that "a Palestinian gunman was seen on the roof of a house, in addition to a gunman and other people who were looking out from a window."

The initial examination of the occupation army stated that most of the shootings by Israeli soldiers were direct southwards, while Abu Akleh and those with her were to the north of the military force that fired.

However, according to what the newspaper reported – based on the army's examination – "it appears that some Israeli fire was directed northwards as well".

The United Nations, US, UK and EU have called for a thorough investigation into 51-year-old's death.