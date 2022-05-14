Morocco government body announces rise in complaints against government officials

The state-run National Human Rights Council in Morocco announced on Friday that the number of complaints it received against government agencies and officials in Rabat increased by 19 per cent compared to 2020.

This was announced by the President of the Council Amina Bouayach at a press conference to present the council's annual report in Rabat.

Bouayach said that the council: "Received 3,018 complaints and grievances in the year 2021, compared to 2,536 in 2020."

According to Bouayach, the report considered that: "The number of protests increased in 2021 by 52.3 per cent compared to 2020."

According to the report: "The number of gatherings and demonstrations reached 13,471 during 2021, in which 669,416 people participated."

The council reported that the: "Authorities prevented a number of vigils, some of which were dispersed and dispersed by force."

It pointed out: "In a number of cases, the intervention resulted in the arrest of demonstrators and the prosecution of some of them on charges of insulting the public force, beating and wounding them, disobedience, and violating the state of health emergency."

The report stressed the need to: "Subject the use of force to the supervision of the Public Prosecution."

