Sinwar offers condolences to Al Jazeera in its Gaza office

Head of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Al-Sinwar, appeared yesterday offering condolences following the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh in Al Jazeera's office in Gaza.

For weeks Israeli officials have been putting pressure on the Israeli government to assassinateAl-Sinwar, but it has not taken a decision regarding the matter.

"I am ready to appear live on air," Al-Sinwar said during his visit to Al Jazeera office. "I am not hiding, and I do not fear anyone."

Describing the Israelis as "cowards", he said: "The one who took the decision to strike Al Jazeera office is the same one who took the decision to fracture the hand of Al Jaeera reporter Givara Budeiri and assassinate Shireen Abu Akleh."

The Hamas leader added: "The martyr Abu Akleh has been subject to assassination attempts several times before she was killed."

"The crime of killing her and attacking the procession of her funeral and her casket do not have statute of limitations."

Al-Sinwar condemned the international double standards regarding the response to the Israeli aggression on Palestinians.

