Jordan: Attacking mourners at a funeral is 'inhumane'

A file photo dated on April 22, 2022 shows Israeli soldiers carrying Palestinian Walid as-Sharif who was shot in the head by Israeli forces at al-Aqsa Mosque complex. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]
Jordan yesterday condemned the Israeli forces' attack on mourners paying respects to Palestinian martyr Walid Al-Sharif, describing what happened as "inhumane".

In a statement the Foreign Ministry spokesman, Haitham Abu Al-Ful, said violating the sanctity of a cemetery is "a condemnable and unacceptable act."

He stressed the need for Israel to respect its obligations under international humanitarian law as the occupying power in East Jerusalem.

Earlier yesterday evening Israeli police handed Al-Sharif's body to his relatives, and it was taken to Makassed Hospital and from there he was transported on foot to be buried before police intercepted the mourners with a hail of rubber coated steel bullets, according to eyewitness accounts.

As police attacked the funeral procession, the body was taken by ambulance to Al-Aqsa Mosque and from there to the Mujahideen cemetery in the occupied city.

Fifty-two Palestinians were wounded, and 15 others were arrested as a result of the occupation forces storming the cemetery during the 23-year-old's burial.

