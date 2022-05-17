Jordan: Islamic Movement calls for popular rally at border with occupied Palestine

The Islamic Movement – the Muslim Brotherhood and Islamic Action Front – in Jordan called yesterday for a massive popular rally on the border with occupied Palestine on Friday evening, Quds Press has reported.

The movement said that the rally is intended to mark the 74th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba. It called on its members and supporters to take part in the gathering, which will be held "In support of the holy sites and resistance".

The rally will take place in Al-Sweema area, near the Dead Sea, because, said the Islamic Movement, "It is the closest area to the blessed city of Jerusalem." Al-Sweema is about 55km from Jerusalem at the closest point between the Hashemite Kingdom and the occupied Holy City.

