PA official in Russia for talks

Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) Executive Committee member Hussein Al-Sheikh arrived in the Russian capital Moscow for talks yesterday.

Fatah leader, Abdullah Abdullah, told Al-Watan Voice that the talks would focus on the "Palestinian reconciliation file, especially after Hamas officials' recent visit to Russia."

Earlier this month, Deputy Head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Moussa Abu Marzouk, led a delegation to Russia, it included Fathi Hammad and Hussam Badran, as well as the movement's representative in Moscow. They came at the invitation of Russia's Foreign Ministry.

On his part, Al-Shiekh said on Twitter that he had met with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, and his deputy Mickail Bogdanov, adding that they had discussed "bilateral issues and some regional and international files as well."

