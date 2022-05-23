Iran President arrives in Oman for official visit

Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, arrived Monday in the Omani capital, Muscat, for his first visit to the Gulf State since he assumed power last year, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Raisi was welcomed, upon arrival, by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq amid an official ceremony, the Oman News Agency reported.

Raisi said, in pre-departure statements cited by the State news agency, IRNA, that his visit to Oman aims to improve relations with neighbouring countries.

Oman represents "great importance" to Iran, he added.

"Trade relations between Iran and Oman will certainly improve in various fields, including transportation, energy and tourism," he said, adding that a Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between the two countries during his one-day visit.

"Regional cooperation and dialogue will ensure security for our region," the Iranian leader said.

In February, Raisi made a similar visit to Qatar. Both Oman and Qatar are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which also comprises Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

