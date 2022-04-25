Iran: Talks with Saudi Arabia 'positive, constructive'

Spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian parliament, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh Meshkini, has described the fifth round of talks between the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia as "very positive and constructive".

Al-Mayadeen quoted Meshkini saying: "If important countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey enjoy good relations, West Asia can turn into a bloc of power."

He stressed that his country "desires to take the lead in strengthening relations between the countries of the region and to play a wise role, without looking back."

The Sultanate of Oman and Iraq have worked to "provide the appropriate ground for the start of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia", he explained, stressing that "Tehran will continue the Iranian-Saudi dialogue until a positive result is reached, because strengthening relations between the two countries will benefit the region politically, culturally and economically."

Last Thursday, the fifth round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia took place in Iraq with the participation of senior delegates from the two countries.

Iranian media outlets reported that officials from the Iranian National Security Council met with the head of the Saudi intelligence service and discussed the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two sides.

Riyadh severed relations with Tehran in 2016, after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi embassy in the Iranian capital following the execution of a Shia cleric in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi-Iranian talks began in August in Iraq.

READ: Iran says talks with regional rival Saudi Arabia resumed in Baghdad