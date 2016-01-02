Saudi Arabia executes 47 over terrorism charges

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced Saturday the execution of 47 people, including a prominent Shia cleric, over terrorism charges, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) Saturday citing a statement.

According to the statement published by SPA, Saudi authorities executed 47 including 45 Saudi nationals, one Egyptian and another from Chad.

Among the executed was the Saudi Shia cleric Nimr Baqir Al-Nimr who led mass protests against Saudi authorities in the eastern Qatif province. He was arrested in July 2012 against the background of Shia protests in Qatif.

Al-Nimr was sentenced to death after being found guilty by a Saudi court of inciting sedition and revolt.

The court’s ruling was approved by the Supreme Judiciary on Oct. 25, which led to an Iranian reaction suggesting the death of Al-Nimr would cost Saudi Arabia.

Among the rest of the executed were convicts who were found to be affiliated to al-Qaeda